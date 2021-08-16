Hiring Our Heroes: Career Fair Town Hall

Our experts will answer questions live about how to help veterans transition into a civilian career. You can watch the town hall on this page, or by using our ABC30 app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.
Click here to register for a Hiring our Heroes virtual hospitality and tourism career fair on Sept. 15 where military community job seekers from around the globe will meet, network, and interview with hospitality and tourism industry employers in an interactive virtual hiring event.
Local resources for veterans and service personnel transitioning to civilian life
Central Valley Veterans: Responds to Central Valley Veteran's emergency needs on a daily basis.
Fresno County Public Library Veterans Resource Center: Learn about state and federal education, employment, housing, health, disability and other benefits that may be available to veterans and their families.
Fresno County Veterans Service Office: Scheduling appointments with VA claims representative, dropping off or picking up documents for VA services, completing DMV paperwork and referrals.
Veterans Home of California-Fresno: A 300-bed, long-term assisted care facility on 30 acres. For veterans 55 and older.
Fresno Vet Center: Services for combat veterans and victims of sexual abuse plus their families. They provide free readjustment and PTSD counseling. Any vet can contact them and they will direct them to the help they need. They never turn anyone away. (559) 487-5660
San Joaquin Valley Veterans: Supportive services for Veteran Families. Reentry Opportunities and Development. Transitional living.
Tulare County Veterans Service Office: Assists Tulare County Veterans and their families with VA benefits including eligibility requirements, help completing the necessary paperwork, understanding benefits, appeals if you have been denied benefits, information on health care options, home loans, life insurance, rehabilitation programs, and more. The Tulare County Veterans Services Office will make home visits when Veterans or their dependents or survivors cannot come to the office because of a disability.
Veterans Resource Center-Fresno City College: Veterans Services provides assistance to veterans and their dependents when applying for educational benefits. (559) 442-8224
Veterans Services-Madera Community College: Provides personalized and caring support to MCC's student veterans during their transition from military service to college life.
CalVet: Benefits and Services for Veterans and their Families
National resources for veterans and service personnel transitioning to civilian life
Disney Careers/Heroes Work Here: Learning & development opportunities and other veterans resources
Transition Assistance Program (TAP) Department of Labor: Every year, approximately 200,000 men and women leave U.S. military service and return to life as civilians, a process known as the military to civilian transition. The Transition Assistance Program (TAP) provides information, tools, and training to ensure service members, and their spouses, are prepared for the next step in civilian life.
Veterans' Employment and Training Service: We prepare America's veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses for meaningful careers.
DAV: Military members separating from active duty should talk to a Transition Service Officer.Find your nearest Transition Service Officer at this url.
Registered Apprenticeship Program: To learn more about the benefits of developing a Registered Apprenticeship or how to formally register your program, visit our Registered Apprenticeship Program page or use our Partner Finder to contact your nearest apprenticeship consultant.
Wounded Warrior Project: Every warrior has a next mission. We know that the transition to civilian life is a journey. And for every warrior, family member, and caregiver, that journey looks different. We are here for their first step, and each step that follows. Because we believe that every warrior should have a positive future to look forward to.
The Bob Woodruff Foundation: We navigate a maze of more than 46,000 nonprofits to find, fund, and shape innovative programs in communities where our veterans, their families, and caregivers live and work. BWF leverages partnerships with leading nonprofits, corporations, the military and the government to meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans and their families.
Military Community and Family Policy: Military Community and Family Policy is directly responsible for establishing quality-of-life policies and programs that help our guardians of country, their families, and survivors be well and mission ready. Military OneSource is the gateway to MC&FP programs and services that support the everyday needs of the 5.2 million service members and immediate family members of the military community.
Joining Forces: Joining Forces is a White House initiative to support military families, which includes: families of service members and veterans, caregivers and survivors. Our work is driven by their experiences.
Soldier For Life : Soldier For Life engages and connects the U.S. Army with organizations to support Soldiers, Veterans, and their Families to create opportunities. Once you earn the title Soldier, you are a Soldier for Life.
Additional resources for military spouses and families
Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP): The Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) connects military spouses with hundreds of partner employers who have committed to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses.
Spouse Education and Career Opportunities (SECO): Ensures military spouses have 24-7 access to online education and career information, resources, tools and assessments. Using the tools and assessments, spouses can begin to explore their interests, skills, passions and personality type to determine the best fit for education and career choices. Provides information, guidance, and support with education, career, and life decisions including working with one-on-one with a professional career coach.
National Military Family Association: The National Military Family Association Volunteer Corps is made up of service members, spouses, parents, retirees, survivors, veterans and concerned citizens who want to support serving military family members. Transferring Occupational Licenses and Certifications: Information from the U.S.Department of Defense about some of the most popular occupations that require a license or certification.
Careers with High Portability: Information from the U.S. Department of Defense to help military spouses find fulfilling work, build on your skills and experience and supplement the family income in spite of frequent moves, use this information to help you make informed career choices.
USA Jobs: Guidance on hiring spouses and spouse preference.