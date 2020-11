List of Veteran's Day events in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Communities around the Central Valley are thinking of new ways to celebrate our veterans on Veteran's Day amid the coronavirus pandemic.Wednesday, Nov 11, 20202:00 P.M.Sandy's County Junction at 532 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CA.Veterans Post 3225 will be having a memorial service and unveiling a memorial and flagpole.Wednesday, Nov 11, 202012:00 P.M. TBDClick here The annual Fresno Veterans Day parade can be enjoyed virtually this yearWednesday, Nov 11, 202011:00 A.M.Any @CVMDISTRICT platform.The Clovis Veterans Memorial District will be having a watch party for their Patriotic Concert at 11:00 A.M.Wednesday, Nov 11, 20206:00 P.M.Any @CVMDISTRICT platform.The Clovis Veterans Memorial District will be having a watch party for their Salute to Veterans at 6:00 P.M.Wednesday, Nov 11, 20201:00 P.M.Channel 97 (Comcast), Channel 99 (AT&T), Merced County Facebook page The Virtual Veterans Day will consist of a video depicting elements of the annual Veterans Day Parade. The video will include the pledge of allegiance, national anthem, interviews with Grand Marshals and a message from Congressman Jim Costa. The VSO will also post pictures and short videos of the public honoring veterans on Veterans Day on its Facebook page. This week, short videos featuring members of the Merced County Board of Supervisors are being posted on the Merced County and Merced County Veteran's Services Office social media pages.8:00 A.M.- 5:00 P.M.Saturday, Nov 7, 2020-Saturday, Nov. 14, 20203600 M St, Merced, CA 95348-2806Please join us in walking through the ordered rows and columns of the beautiful formation of flags. This must be personally experienced to be fully appreciated. There is no cost to visit the Merced Healing Field display. Please come bringing your family, friends and associates.12:00 P.M.Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020Visalia Marriott 300 S Court St. Visalia.Rotary Club of Visalia is hosting an event at Visalia Marriott to honor our veterans.9:00 A.M.Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020Tachi Palace Casino Resort 17225 Jersey Ave, Lemoore AveVeterans Day specials at Tachi Palace: $15 of free slot play by swiping at the Rewards Kiosk and a free gift to the first 500 veterans.7:00 A.M.- 6:00 P.M.Saturday, Nov 11, 2020-Sunday, Nov. 15, 20205119 Jessie St, Mariposa, CA 95338The event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor those who have become our heroes. It is an experience hard to describe, but never to be forgotten.