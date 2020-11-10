List of Veteran's Day events in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Communities around the Central Valley are thinking of new ways to celebrate our veterans on Veteran's Day amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Clovis Veterans Day
Date Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
Time: 2:00 P.M.
Location: Sandy's County Junction at 532 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CA.
Event Info: Veterans Post 3225 will be having a memorial service and unveiling a memorial and flagpole.
Veterans Day Virtual Parade 2020
Date: Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
Time: 12:00 P.M. TBD
Platforms to watch: Click here
Event Info: The annual Fresno Veterans Day parade can be enjoyed virtually this year
Clovis Veterans Day Patriotic Concert
Date: Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Platforms to watch: Any @CVMDISTRICT platform.
Event Info: The Clovis Veterans Memorial District will be having a watch party for their Patriotic Concert at 11:00 A.M.
Clovis Veterans Day Salute to Veterans
Date: Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
Time: 6:00 P.M.
Platforms to watch: Any @CVMDISTRICT platform.
Event Info: The Clovis Veterans Memorial District will be having a watch party for their Salute to Veterans at 6:00 P.M.
Virtual Veterans Day Parade
Date: Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
Time: 1:00 P.M.
Platforms to watch: Channel 97 (Comcast), Channel 99 (AT&T), Merced County Facebook page, Merced County Veteran Service Office Facebook page, Merced County YouTube page
Event Info: The Virtual Veterans Day will consist of a video depicting elements of the annual Veterans Day Parade. The video will include the pledge of allegiance, national anthem, interviews with Grand Marshals and a message from Congressman Jim Costa. The VSO will also post pictures and short videos of the public honoring veterans on Veterans Day on its Facebook page. This week, short videos featuring members of the Merced County Board of Supervisors are being posted on the Merced County and Merced County Veteran's Services Office social media pages.
7th Annual Field of Honor
Time: 8:00 A.M.- 5:00 P.M.
Date: Saturday, Nov 7, 2020-Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
Location: 3600 M St, Merced, CA 95348-2806
Event Info: Please join us in walking through the ordered rows and columns of the beautiful formation of flags. This must be personally experienced to be fully appreciated. There is no cost to visit the Merced Healing Field display. Please come bringing your family, friends and associates.
Rotary Club of Visalia Celebrating our Veterans
Time: 12:00 P.M.
Date: Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
Location: Visalia Marriott 300 S Court St. Visalia.
Event Info: Rotary Club of Visalia is hosting an event at Visalia Marriott to honor our veterans.
Veterans Day at Tachi Palace
Time: 9:00 A.M.
Date: Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
Location: Tachi Palace Casino Resort 17225 Jersey Ave, Lemoore Ave
Event Info: Veterans Day specials at Tachi Palace: $15 of free slot play by swiping at the Rewards Kiosk and a free gift to the first 500 veterans.
6th Annual Field of Honor
Time: 7:00 A.M.- 6:00 P.M.
Date: Saturday, Nov 11, 2020-Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020
Location: 5119 Jessie St, Mariposa, CA 95338
Event Info: The event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor those who have become our heroes. It is an experience hard to describe, but never to be forgotten.
