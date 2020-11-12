Local golf tournament held to raise money for veteran rehabilitation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local golfers teed it up for a good cause on this Veterans Day.The 16th annual Hubbard-Baro Memorial golf tournament took place at Fort Washington Club, with money raised going to veteran rehabilitation.The windbreaker type weather brought out close to 150 participants to help raise money and honor the eight Buchanan High School graduates who lost their lives while serving our country.The group has become known as the "Buchanan Eight.""It's been 16 years since we got this tournament going and on this day way back when lost some of our best friends in the military. A brother joined and we lost him, and there's been more from our school and our community and it's a day to celebrate and honor them," said tournament organizer Austin Brock.Among the Buchanan Eight were two best friends -- Corporal Jeremiah Baro and Lance Corporal Jared Hubbard -- both were killed in Iraq on November 4, 2004.Then three years later, Hubbard's youngest brother, Nathan, lost his life while defending our freedom."It's just a great social day, it raises money for a great cause, it honors my sons and all the other veterans who served our country. There's not a speck of downside to any of it. It's just a great day," said Jeff Hubbard.Hubbard lost two sons in the line of duty but is thankful that the community has never forgotten them or the six others from Buchanan who lost their lives."It is a great community event and shows some great strength in the community, and I'm just thrilled to be apart of a community that's like this," said Hubbard.Friends of the fallen officers started this tournament in 2005 short on resources, but with plenty of ambition to help local military members.Since its inception, the Veterans Day tournament has raised more than $500,000 for the rehabilitation center at the Fresno VA Hospital."We're pretty much sitting at about $30,000 a year. We have some years we're at $40-$45k, I think we had $50k one year. This year is a little different circumstance but we have a full field of golfers. We've got some donations, we've got some things going that's pretty good," said Brock.