Vice president of local agriculture company accused of embezzling thousands of dollars

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Vice President of a local agriculture company has been arrested and accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says Denise Franks has served as the Vice President of Best Agri Marketing in Traver for 19 years.Over the last four years, she is accused of embezzling more than $330,000.After a three-month investigation, investigators tracked down Franks to her vacation home and took her into custody today on several charges, including grand theft.