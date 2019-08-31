hit and run

Victim dies after Hanford woman arrested for DUI, hit-and-run with her children in the car

A Hanford woman is in custody accused of driving under the influence and hitting a man in the road all while her children were inside the car. (Hanford Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family members say 55-year-old Marsino Salas has died two days after he was hit by a mother of two driving drunk with her children in the car.

Hanford police say 32-year-old Desiree Parker left the man in the middle of the road on Lacey Boulevard Thursday night, but they tracked her down and pulled her over.

They found the 2-year-old and 4-year-old in the car and smelled alcohol on Parker's breath.

Child Protective Services took the kids and police booked Parker in the Kings County jail for child endangerment, hit and run, and DUI.

The man she hit suffered serious injuries to his head, and family members tell Action News he died Friday night.

They say he was riding a bicycle near the bowling alley when Parker hit him.
