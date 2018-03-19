FRESNO

Victim identified in gruesome Southeast Fresno shooting

Authorities are still working to track down the shooter in a deadly attack in Southeast Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Authorities are still working to track down the shooter in a deadly attack in Southeast Fresno. At this point, they have no leads on the gunman.

Elias Lopez, 33, was shot to death Saturday night in a trailer across the street from his home on Thomas and Recreation. Police aren't saying how many bullets hit Lopez but they said several rounds were fired.

Homicide detectives canvassed the area speaking to witnesses. One witness, Zackary Yarbrough, said he heard up to nine shots fired.

"The guy who did it locked it from the outside with a padlock, let him know he was there-- that's when shots were fired."

Investigators said it doesn't seem as though this attack is related to the area's recent spike in gang activity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfresnohomicideFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Witnesses detail gruesome scene after a man was killed in SE Fresno
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News