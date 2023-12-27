Woman found dead in Fresno County roadway on Christmas Eve identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead on a road in Fresno County on Christmas Eve.

The body was found shortly before 6 am Sunday on Adams and Highland avenues, just east of Fowler.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman as 33-year-old Cassandra Munoz.

Deputies are still trying to figure out exactly how Munoz died.

For now, they are treating it as a homicide and say it does not appear it was related to a crash or accident.

Investigators are searching for anyone who knew Munoz to figure out when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.