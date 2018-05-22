Victim in Kmart attack laid to rest in Visalia

The man murdered in a random attack at a Visalia Kmart store earlier this month was laid to rest Monday.At his funeral service, Jeff Campbell was remembered as a generous and kind man, who loved to make people laugh.Family members say he was a loving son and very protective of his mother and friends.Jeff was working as a loss prevention employee at Kmart when he was stabbed by a man with a lengthy criminal history.He died a little more than a day later.Today, several security companies showed their support for Campbell by coming to the funeral, and escorting his body to the cemetery.They say being a security or loss prevention officer can be dangerous, and there aren't many groups to honor those that have fallen in the line of duty."At a lot of the places, like Jeff, they're out there just without anything," said Donald Brown, who owns Tri-County Private Security Forces. "And with incidents like this, this is how it should bring the security industry together and to support one another."Jeremy Kechloian is being held without bail.He's due back in court this week.