Victim in road rage shooting possibly kidnapped after crash: Texas police

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- A bizarre road rage incident at the intersection of Airline Dr. and Gillespie Rd. in north Houston left a driver missing or possibly kidnapped late Sunday night.

Witnesses say the incident began when a blue Honda was being chased by a white sedan.

The driver of the blue car got into crash with a white pickup truck while trying to get away from the white sedan.

After the crash, police say the suspects in the white sedan got out of their vehicle and walked over to the blue car, opening fire on the vehicle and victim with a shotgun.

This caused a witness in a blue truck to speed away, crashing into a silver Mustang in the process.

Police have yet to find the driver of the blue car.

They say it is possible the suspects in the white sedan kidnapped the driver.

"There's evidence that suggests that he has been injured, but we are trying to determine whether or not he is with the one to three suspects who were chasing him," said Detective E. May with HPD Homicide.

Witnesses say they heard up to five shots after the blue car crashed.

Police are not only trying to find the missing driver of the blue car, but also the suspects in the white sedan who drove away after the crash and the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashcar accidentman shotroad rage
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 injured when vehicle crashes into parked car in central Fresno
Man tried to kidnap woman in Sanger gym parking lot: Police
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Visalia Police searching for man who choked, sexually assaulted woman in Walmart parking lot
3 vehicles catch fire in yard of Fresno County property
Homes flooded, belongings destroyed in Parlier
Show More
Wildfire victims raise concerns with $13.5B PG&E settlement
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dog from central Fresno canal
Man dies after being shot in central Fresno apartment
Bystanders stop man trying to steal wheelchair with woman sitting in it
'Benson,' 'Star Trek' actor René Auberjonois dies at 79
More TOP STORIES News