Victims being questioned after shooting in Atwater

Merced Police are questioning a victim over a shooting that took place near Atwater's Post Office.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Merced Police are questioning a victim over a shooting that took place near Atwater's Post Office. It happened just before two in a parking lot near Broadway and Winton.

Police said three men came out of a liquor store and were hit by gunfire coming out of a green Honda Accord. Investigators say a man was seeking treatment in Turlock. While officers investigated the crime, the man left the emergency room.

The Atwater Police Department received a call moments later that the same man was seeking treatment at Mercy Hospital in Merced. The victim is being interviewed at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Atwater Police.
