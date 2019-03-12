fatal crash

Victims from deadly late night crash in Parlier identified

It happened at 8:30 p.m. Monday on Mendocino Avenue just south of Manning Avenue.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Fresno County Sheriff's deputies have identified the two victims killed in a crash Monday in Parlier as 28-year-old Miriam Hernandez Palomares and 57-year-old James Steele Jr.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly two-car crash that left two people dead in Parlier.

According to officers, a man driving north in a pick-up truck crossed the road's double-yellow lines for an unknown reason, crashing head-on with a woman in a van.

Both drivers died at the scene. They were the only occupants in their vehicles.

Officers have the roads closed off as they investigate the crash.

CHP says it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
