Victims of crime in Fresno County joined together

EMBED </>More Videos

The Honor Walk around Courthouse Park ended with a vigil at the Fresno County Plaza Ballroom, where the crime victim quilts hang on display. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Victims of crime in Fresno County joined together, Tuesday evening, to honor those impacted by violence. It's all part of National Crime Victims Rights Week.

The events was organized by the Fresno County Probation Department's James Rowland Crime Victim Assistance Center (CVAC).

Their goal to "expand the circle" brought issues like homicide, domestic violence, robbery and assault to the forefront, doing so gave those impacted by crime a sense of healing.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer, walked with families dealing with the aftermath and said, "being here with them is what gives me the passion as the Chief to go out there and do everything I can to prevent the next shooting."

The Honor Walk around Courthouse Park ended with a vigil at the Fresno County Plaza Ballroom, where the crime victim quilts hang on display.

In 2017 the crime victim assistance center in Fresno serviced 8,000 victims. Probation Division Director Cliff Downing says there are "4,500 people on domestic violence supervision."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fresno countycrimevictimsFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News