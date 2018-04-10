Victims of crime in Fresno County joined together, Tuesday evening, to honor those impacted by violence. It's all part of National Crime Victims Rights Week.The events was organized by the Fresno County Probation Department's James Rowland Crime Victim Assistance Center (CVAC).Their goal to "expand the circle" brought issues like homicide, domestic violence, robbery and assault to the forefront, doing so gave those impacted by crime a sense of healing.Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer, walked with families dealing with the aftermath and said, "being here with them is what gives me the passion as the Chief to go out there and do everything I can to prevent the next shooting."The Honor Walk around Courthouse Park ended with a vigil at the Fresno County Plaza Ballroom, where the crime victim quilts hang on display.In 2017 the crime victim assistance center in Fresno serviced 8,000 victims. Probation Division Director Cliff Downing says there are "4,500 people on domestic violence supervision."