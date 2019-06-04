VIDEO: 2 women rescued from Lost Lake in Fresno County

Fresno Co Sheriff’s Deputies, Cal Fire Fresno Co and state parks lifeguards debriefing after a successful rescue at Lost Lake (San Joaquin River). Two women were tubing & got swept away by the fast moving current. The warning Boat Patrol crews have for us tonight on @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Py0RALHPLF — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) June 2, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities successfully rescued two women from Lost Lake in Fresno County Saturday.Crews with Fresno County Sheriff's Office, CAL FIRE Fresno County and state parks reported to the call just before 6:30 p.m.Sheriff's officials shared video with Action News of the helicopter rescue along the San Joaquin River.Despite Lost Lake being closed to the public due to safety concerns, deputies say two sisters were floating downstream on rafts downstream when one of the rafts popped and deflated.Both women were able to grab on to a tree in the middle of the river. One at a time, the Sheriff's "Eagle One" helicopter lifted each woman out of the water to safety.