water rescue

VIDEO: 2 women rescued from Lost Lake in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities successfully rescued two women from Lost Lake in Fresno County Saturday.

Crews with Fresno County Sheriff's Office, CAL FIRE Fresno County and state parks reported to the call just before 6:30 p.m.

Sheriff's officials shared video with Action News of the helicopter rescue along the San Joaquin River.

Despite Lost Lake being closed to the public due to safety concerns, deputies say two sisters were floating downstream on rafts downstream when one of the rafts popped and deflated.

Both women were able to grab on to a tree in the middle of the river. One at a time, the Sheriff's "Eagle One" helicopter lifted each woman out of the water to safety.



.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countywater rescue
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Tulare County crews rescuing 2 people stuck on rock in Kern River
Father and son save 74-year-old from drowning in rip current
Man rescued after trying to swim across Kings River
Crews searching for 11-year-old girl swept away in Kern River
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News