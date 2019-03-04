avalanche

VIDEO: Avalanche blankets Colorado interstate near Copper Mountain, cars nearly escape

Driver Jacob Easton was driving on Interstate 70 when an avalanche overtook the road in front of him near Copper Mountain in Colorado.

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. -- Take a look at this video of an avalanche thundering down Copper Mountain in Colorado Sunday morning.

Driver Jacob Easton was driving on Interstate 70 when a cascade of snow overtook the road in front of him near Ten Mile Canyon around 7:45 a.m.

This was the first of the two avalanches that occurred that day.

There were no reports of injuries or anyone trapped, but the avalanches did close part of the interstate. Some vehicles had to be dug out.
