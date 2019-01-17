VIDEO: Big rig slams into center divider on 91 Freeway in Anaheim

Shocking video shows the moment a semi-truck hit a vehicle and slammed through a center divider while on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim Wednesday.The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. near the 55 Freeway. Authorities said the big rig was traveling eastbound on the 91, west of Lakeview Avenue, when it hit the vehicle next to it. It then lost control, veered left and crashed into the center divider. The semi then punctured through, onto the westbound lanes of the 91.Two other vehicles were hit by debris from the crash.One person was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.The wreck, which shut down the fast-track lanes, was cleared shortly before 4 p.m.