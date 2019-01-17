VIDEO: Big rig slams into center divider on 91 Freeway in Anaheim

EMBED </>More Videos

Shocking video shows the moment a semi-truck slammed through a center divider and hit a vehicle while on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim Wednesday.

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Shocking video shows the moment a semi-truck hit a vehicle and slammed through a center divider while on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. near the 55 Freeway. Authorities said the big rig was traveling eastbound on the 91, west of Lakeview Avenue, when it hit the vehicle next to it. It then lost control, veered left and crashed into the center divider. The semi then punctured through, onto the westbound lanes of the 91.

Two other vehicles were hit by debris from the crash.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The wreck, which shut down the fast-track lanes, was cleared shortly before 4 p.m.
Related Topics:
freewaysemi crashcrashcaught on cameraAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Highway 140 is now open after storm moves through Central Valley
Tahoe area braces for blizzard with avalanche warnings
2 SoCal couples struggle with LAUSD strike and shutdown
NJ suspect drops from ceiling into stores, drinks liquor in bizarre spree
Sears survives after $5B rescue plan approved
9-year-old boy killed while playing with gun with cousin
3.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes Piedmont
First major storm of year hits the Foothills, Mariposa County
Show More
Woman's obituary censored for criticizing President Trump
Bull rider dies after being stomped on chest during competition
Police: 2 killed over IHOP order in Alabama
'God put me on that road for a reason:' Heroic nurse helped trooper who was shot
Former NFL player tackles Peeping Tom outside bedroom window
More News