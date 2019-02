Updated 34 minutes ago

Officers say the suspects committed a similar theft at an Ulta Beauty store in Turlock a few hours later.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for four suspects involved in the theft of North Fresno Ulta Beauty.Investigators say four black female adults entered the store on Blackstone and Nees on Monday just after 11 a.m. with large bags and took numerous bottles of perfume and cologne.One employee attempted to grab a bag from a suspect. The bag tore, and the suspect assaulted the employee to keep the stolen items.All four women fled the store in a silver four-door vehicle with tinted windows. Officers described the vehicle like a Nissan Altima or a Toyota Camry.Officers say the suspects committed a similar theft at an Ulta Beauty store in Turlock a few hours later.