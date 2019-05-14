SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A doorbell camera captured a porch pirate in Northern California, and to everyone's astonishment, the suspect was a young girl.
Ring doorbell video shows the girl running up to a home in a Sacramento suburb. She snatches a couple packages, then darts off.
She barely makes it into a car before the getaway driver speeds away.
The homeowners filed a police report.
Authorities are still looking for the child and whoever put her up to it.
VIDEO: Child porch pirate caught on doorbell camera in Sacramento
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News