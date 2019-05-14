VIDEO: Child porch pirate caught on doorbell camera in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A doorbell camera captured a porch pirate in Northern California, and to everyone's astonishment, the suspect was a young girl.

Ring doorbell video shows the girl running up to a home in a Sacramento suburb. She snatches a couple packages, then darts off.

She barely makes it into a car before the getaway driver speeds away.

The homeowners filed a police report.

Authorities are still looking for the child and whoever put her up to it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sacramentocrimechildrenporch piratepackage theftcaught on videosecuritycaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News