VIDEO: Child porch pirate caught on doorbell camera in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A doorbell camera captured a porch pirate in Northern California, and to everyone's astonishment, the suspect was a young girl.Ring doorbell video shows the girl running up to a home in a Sacramento suburb. She snatches a couple packages, then darts off.She barely makes it into a car before the getaway driver speeds away.The homeowners filed a police report.Authorities are still looking for the child and whoever put her up to it.