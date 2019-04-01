attempted robbery

VIDEO: Clerk disarms robber with shotgun in Porterville

(Tulare County Sheriff's Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who attempted to rob Omega Mart in Porterville Friday night.

Surveillance video shows a masked man, armed with a shotgun, running into the store and demanding money from a clerk.

The clerk is seen handing over cash but then scuffles with the robber. He eventually removes the gun from the robber's hands and quickly chases him out.

Deputies say no one was injured. They are asking anyone with information to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
