YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

VIDEO: Climber rescue at Yosemite National Park

The California Highway Patrol has released video of climber rescue at Yosemite National Park.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California Highway Patrol has released video of climber rescue at Yosemite National Park.

The incident happened on May 4.

The CHP says a 47-year-old man from Montana fell about 200-feet down the south side of North Dome while free climbing.

The CHP sent out a chopper with a three-person crew to look for him.

They found the man at the 6,500-foot elevation.

One of the officers was hoisted down and safely brought the man up to safety.

The man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno.
