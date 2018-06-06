VIDEO: Climber rescue at Yosemite National Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The California Highway Patrol has released video of climber rescue at Yosemite National Park.
The incident happened on May 4.
The CHP says a 47-year-old man from Montana fell about 200-feet down the south side of North Dome while free climbing.
The CHP sent out a chopper with a three-person crew to look for him.
They found the man at the 6,500-foot elevation.
One of the officers was hoisted down and safely brought the man up to safety.
The man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno.