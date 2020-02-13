police officer

Video: College football player throws police officer to the ground

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A strange acting college linebacker showed up to a business in Ohio and wouldn't leave.

Police officers were called to the parking lot on Monday, but Michael Harris wouldn't calm down and was heard telling officers to take him to jail over and over again.

When he ran to get back inside his car, officers tried to hold him back, but the 6'3", 240-pound college football player had no trouble stopping them.

He lifted an officer above his head and then took him down to the ground.

It took three officers to get him in the back of the cruiser, where he continued to lose control.

Police found pills inside Harris' car, but they have not identified them yet. The officers involved in his arrest were not injured.

Harris faces several charges, including assault on a police officer.

According to a football roster at Eastern Kentucky University, Harris is on the football team there after transferring from Auburn University.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiopolice officercollege football
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER
Valley police agencies make strong push to recruit new officers
New laws set to help focus on mental health for first responders
Soldier surprises mom sworn in as police officer
Illinois police officers shovel dozens of donuts from road: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mendota grandmother forced to call police on grandson after believing he set fire to her home
No injuries after gunshot bullet hits Chick-fil-A at Fashion Fair
Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglary suspect arrested in Los Banos
Report: Death toll in Camp Fire likely includes 50 more people
Southern California jeweler helps 89-year-old veteran recreate lost wedding ring
Tractor and truck drivers showcase skills at Tulare Fairgrounds
Preparations underway as mosquito season nears in Fresno
Show More
Mothers Against Drunk Driving chapter returning to Fresno
$25K reward offered in East Hollywood hit-run
Valley police agencies make strong push to recruit new officers
112-year-old Japanese man with sweet tooth is world's oldest
VIDEO: Wind, rough seas make for scary ferry commute home to NJ
More TOP STORIES News