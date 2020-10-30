Video: Crane spins out of control from top of 84-story NYC building

The incident was reported at a high-rise under construction in Midtown, Manhattan.
No injuries were reported, but the New York City Fire Department said they responded to reports of debris falling from a building.
#BREAKING: huge construction crane swinging wildly at top of mega high rise under construction on 57th and 6th. Reports of debris in street. Lots of streets closed. — Josh Einiger
The building is an 84-story condo tower on what is referred to as "Billionaires Row." Apartments in the building go for more than $30 million.
The Department of Buildings said they have inspectors heading to the scene to investigate.
57th street right now — Chancellor the Great
Several streets in the city have been shut down.