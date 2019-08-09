VIDEO: Danny Trejo rushes in to rescue child in Sylmar car crash

Not only is @officialDannyT (Danny Trejo) one of the nicest actors, he’s also a #hero!



He was right behind a crash in Sylmar and pulled a special needs baby out of an overturned car. He distracted the boy until grandma was OK. ♥️ —> https://t.co/tS2Za4bZVZ@ABC7 pic.twitter.com/U9iLzAkHkA