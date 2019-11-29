VIDEO: Oklahoma deputy rescues toddler who fell out of moving van

TULSA, Okla. -- Body camera footage has captured an Oklahoma deputy's heroic actions to save a toddler who fell out of her mother's van.

Tulsa County Deputy John Harris was in the middle of a traffic stop when he saw a 2-year-old tumble out of a vehicle, KTUL-TV reported.

Harris immediately ran into the street and scooped up the child.

"She was just terrified. She is just 2 years old. She had no idea what had just happened to her, and as I scoop her up, she just looks up at me, and I'll just never forget that face," Harris said.

The little girl wasn't wearing a seatbelt, and her mother has since received a ticket.

Fortunately, the child only suffered a few cuts and scraps from the fall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomachild rescuedbody cameras
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputies spend Thanksgiving trying to solve Fresno County murder
Funnel cloud spotted in Merced County
5 Fwy. reopens in Grapevine amid heavy snow on Thanksgiving
Major storm brings rain to Valley, snow to Sierra
Man shot multiple times while playing video games inside central Fresno apartment
Unprepared travelers get caught in first snow of the season
Busiest travel day of the year comes with winter weather troubles
Show More
Lightning strikes plane minutes before it lands in Fresno
Homicide investigation underway after man dies in west central Fresno
How to winterize your home on a budget
Murder case is a reminder to avoid DUI this Thanksgiving
Cold temps cause overcrowding at Fresno Rescue Mission
More TOP STORIES News