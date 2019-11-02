VIDEO: Brink's armored vehicle robbed at gunpoint in Colorado, FBI looking for suspects

DENVER -- The FBI is looking for three suspects who robbed an armored truck at gunpoint in Colorado in the middle of the afternoon.

The incident happened Wednesday at about 2:30 p.m. outside of a bank in Denver, KMGH TV reports.

Video provided by the FBI shows the suspects - dressed in black or blue hoodies, masks and sunglasses - waiting inside a car until an employee to load the armored vehicle with money.

When the employee stops to load the vehicle, the suspects are seen quickly exiting the car and pointing two semi-automatic handguns and what Greenwood Village police described as an AK-47 variant at the employee, who is forced to his knees by one of the suspects while the other two empty the armored vehicle.

In less than 30 seconds, the suspects are seen driving away.

Police described the suspects as being between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, with two of them having an average build while the third was described as more heavyset.

The suspects fled the scene in a grey Nissan Pathfinder with stolen Colorado license plate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradorobberyarmed robbery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dozens of Fresno city, county firefighters help battle growing SoCal wildfire
Clovis grandfather left bloodied, bruised following dispute over parking spot
1 year after Camp Fire: Efforts to rebuild continue, some face uncertain future
'Everybody loved him': Running partner remembers Central Unified track coach
1 injured in central Fresno drive-by shooting, police searching for suspect
Maria Fire: SCE re-energized power line shortly before blaze
1 person killed following head-on collision involving CAL FIRE vehicle
Show More
Boy, 15, charged in shooting of girl, 7, who was trick-or-treating
Canine Distemper Virus found in dogs at Tulare County shelter
PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage
Preparations begin for Two Cities Marathon in Fresno, Clovis
Erika Sandoval continues to testify in her own murder trial
More TOP STORIES News