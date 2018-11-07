VIDEO: Florida man attacked after breaking in to alligator pit

A Florida man is facing serious charges after he was caught on camera taking a dangerous dive into an alligator pit.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. --
A Florida man was hurt after putting himself between a "croc" and a hard place. He's facing serious charges after he recently took a dangerous dive into an alligator pit.

Cameras captured the moment at St. Augustine Alligator Farm. Investigators say the man broke in and spent hours wandering around.

And at one point, he jumped into a pit full of alligators and was attacked. He made it out alive and took off.

When staffers showed up to the park in the morning, they found a pair of shorts and Crocs - the kind you wear on your feet.

They assumed it was part of a prank until they spotted blood and called police.

WJAX says the man, who was later identified as Jeff Black, was found wandering around his home.

It's not yet known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

No animals were hurt in the incident.
