VIDEO: Fresno County Jail shooter transferred to Wasco State Prison

Convicted Fresno County Jail shooter Thong Vang has been transported to Wasco State Prison on Wednesday, Fresno County Sheriff's officials said.Vang recently received a prison sentence of 112 years to life for shooting and injuring Correctional Officers Toamalama Scanlan and Juanita Davila in September of 2016.Officials said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will process Vang in Wasco and then transfer him to another state prison, which is unknown at this time.According to jail officials, Vang spent 607 days in custody at the Fresno County Jail without any incidents.