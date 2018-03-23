At least two people are dead and a dozen injured after a shooting and hostage situation in France on Friday, police said. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said it "seems to be a terrorist act."The hostage taker was killed by police, a police union official said.The scene happened at a supermarket in Trebes, which is located in the southern part of the country. Early footage shows the police responding to the scene and blocking off roads in and around Trebes.