Dramatic dashcam and bodycam video just released by the Los Angeles Police Department show a wild car-to-car shootout during a chase in Highland Park.It happened around midnight on May 21 as LAPD officers chased a stolen car.Police say the video shows one suspect firing a shotgun out the passenger window of the car.The police officer in the passenger seat of the cruiser returned fire.The pursuit ended when the police cruiser lost control and crashed.Both officers were OK.Police say the suspects bailed out of the Honda, and both were caught by officers.Officers say they found a shotgun in nearby bushes and multiple shells.Both men are documented gang members with prior convictions and are now facing multiple charges.