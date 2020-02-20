VIDEO: Huge fire burns near Indiana highway after semitrailer hauling fuel rolls over on ramp

INDIANAPOLIS -- Emergency crews in Indiana had their hands full Thursday afternoon after a semitrailer hauling fuel rolled over on a highway ramp, causing an enormous fire to erupt.The truck rolled over near Interstates 70 and 465 on the east side of Indianapolis, an Indiana State Police spokesman tweeted just after 1:15 p.m. Police video shows fire surrounding first responders after the crash.A good Samaritan pulled the driver out of the truck, according to local law enforcement. He was transported to a hospital."This will be a very extended clean-up and will affect rush hour traffic," police said. "Expect long delays."Motorists should seek alternate routes, if they're in the area.