VIDEO: Huge fire burns near Indiana highway after semitrailer hauling fuel rolls over on ramp

INDIANAPOLIS -- Emergency crews in Indiana had their hands full Thursday afternoon after a semitrailer hauling fuel rolled over on a highway ramp, causing an enormous fire to erupt.

The truck rolled over near Interstates 70 and 465 on the east side of Indianapolis, an Indiana State Police spokesman tweeted just after 1:15 p.m. Police video shows fire surrounding first responders after the crash.

A good Samaritan pulled the driver out of the truck, according to local law enforcement. He was transported to a hospital.

"This will be a very extended clean-up and will affect rush hour traffic," police said. "Expect long delays."

Motorists should seek alternate routes, if they're in the area.
