VIDEO: Madera Police pull up as man jumps out of car, dances for Kiki Challenge

A dashcam video showing a man dancing outside a moving car just as police pull up has law enforcement asking people to use common sense.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
A dash cam video showing a man dancing outside a moving car just as police pull up has law enforcement asking people to use common sense.

Madera Police posted dash cam video on their Facebook page of a man outside his car, dancing, for the Kiki Challenge just as police pull up. The man is seen jumping back into the car just as police turn on their lights. In the post, police said no one was injured.

The Kiki Challenge, or In My Feelings Challenge, is a viral internet trend that has people jumping out of their cars in some videos and dancing to the song "In My Feelings" by Drake.

In the post, Madera Police ask people to use common sense and remind people that it is illegal for pedestrians to be in the roadway and for drivers to allow them to jump out.
