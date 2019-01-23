Anaheim road rage: Man caught on video jumping on hood, smashing woman's windshield

EMBED </>More Videos

A road rage incident captured on video showed a man jumping onto the hood of a car and smashing a woman's windshield in Anaheim. (Veneranda Alvarez)

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. --
A road rage incident captured on video showed a man jumping onto the hood of a car and smashing a woman's windshield in Anaheim.

The incident happened in front of a Jack in the Box Tuesday afternoon, near the intersection of State College Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.

Veneranda Alvarez went to pick up a friend at the fast-food restaurant. She had her 12- and 13-year-old daughters in the backseat.

She said the man in the video followed her and her friend from the Walgreens parking lot and appeared to be upset about something.

"He didn't want to come in the car because he thought it was unsafe for my children. He had been harassing them," she said.

Alvarez added that she tried to drive away, but the man continued to tailgate her and came close to ramming her vehicle.

"(He) kept on going behind me, trying to hit me and then I just did a U-turn and he goes and he's doing it again," she said.

Then she said he pulled in front of her along a side street, blocking her vehicle. He then proceeded to exit his vehicle and jumped on her hood. He dented it and broke her windshield on the driver's side, making it undriveable.

Alvarez wasn't able to get his plate number, but said he was driving a new white Jeep Grand Cherokee. She wants police to find him.

"Be responsible for his actions. I mean it's not good for him to be doing this stuff. I mean I want him to pay what he has to pay - the damages caused by him," she said. "I just want him to get caught as soon as possible...He was careless and he did it to me with my kids in the car. It's unsafe for him to be out there."

Anaheim police are investigating the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road ragecaught on videocarinvestigation
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found near canal in Winton; Police investigate as homicide
Police search for killer after woman with serious injuries dies at hospital
Fresno victim may have solved his own murder
Porterville parents arrested for endangering four-month-old baby
Former Atwater police chief sues city for fair hearing following termination
Police cruiser involved in traffic accident in Northwest Fresno
Growing number of local federal employees look for help amidst shutdown
Fresno County court employees back to work after week long strike
Show More
Federal employees take hardships, sick days because they can't afford to work without pay
Los Banos makes list of America's 8 wackiest town names
CCSPCA offers free pet food for federal employees impacted by shutdown
Dog mysteriously dies while on walk with Wag app
Campers rescued after 14 days snowed in near Castaic
More News