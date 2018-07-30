Frightening arson attack. Police looking for this man who tried to set a gas station on fire. Thankfully the flames were put out before the tanks exploded. @ABC7NY Richmond Ave, Staten Island. Bull’s Head neighborhood pic.twitter.com/nOhoOlaiUo — Lucy Yang (@LucyYang7) July 31, 2018

Police are searching for a man who set a fire at a gas station on Staten Island, leaving a man seriously injured.The NYPD says it happened Monday at about 1:50 a.m. at the gas pumps in front of a 7-Eleven on Richmond Avenue in Bulls Head.According to police, the suspect filled a portable gas can with gasoline, sprayed gasoline around it and used a lit piece of paper to ignite a fire.The gas station's fire suppression system extinguished the blaze.A 21-year-old man who was in the vicinity suffered internal injuries and was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in serious but stable condition.The suspect took off in an unknown direction.Police describe him as a dark-skinned male; last seen wearing a light-colored long-sleeved shirt, dark colored shorts, and dark colored slippers. He arrived at the location inside of a blue mini-van.