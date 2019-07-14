VIDEO: Man warns neighbors of flames consuming central Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cell phone video from an ABC30 insider showed the moment firefighters rushed to put out an apartment fire early Saturday morning.Erick Alarcon recorded the video as someone banged on doors to alert neighbors of the fire.Authorities say two people were inside the burning unit at Manchester Gardens in central Fresno. Fortunately, they made it out safely.No other apartments were damaged, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.