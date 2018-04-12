Officers take down man wielding machete in SoCal parking lot

Authorities subdued and took into custody a man who was walking around a Pacoima parking lot with a machete Thursday afternoon. (KABC)

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES --
Authorities subdued and took into custody a man who was walking around a Pacoima parking lot with a machete Thursday afternoon.

The incident unfolded around 4:51 p.m., when authorities received a call about a man panhandling and carrying a machete in the 11600 block of Glenoaks Boulevard.

The man continued walking around with the machete as he ignored commands to comply with officers. Officers then shot the man with rubber bullets or pellets, then appeared to use a Tazer on him.

He eventually went down to the ground and stayed there while officers tried to get him to raise his hands and give himself up.

Authorities then appeared to Taze the man again and were able to take him into custody without further incident.
