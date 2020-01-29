VIDEO: Man facing marijuana charge starts smoking in front of Tennessee judge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5343615" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Recreational marijuana will be legal for all adults in Illinois beginning on January 1, 2020.

LEBANON, Tenn. -- A man facing a marijuana possession charge in Tennessee appeared to start smoking in front of a judge in his courtroom.Spencer Boston, 20, was in court for the possession charge Tuesday, but he argued marijuana should be legal. Both medical and recreational use of marijuana are currently illegal in Tennessee,A video of Boston's court appearance shows him nodding as a judge speaks, then reaching into his jacket to pull something out. Then he lights it.Deputies say he lit a joint. Boston was quickly escorted out and held in contempt of court. He was also charged with disorderly conduct.Boston is now serving 10 days in jail. After that, he'll be eligible for bond.