Video offers new perspective on Fresno Co Jail shooting

Jurors got a look Friday at several minutes of video collected during the 2016 shooting inside the Fresno County Jail.That video was recorded by a correctional officer's Taser just as another officer was shot.The Taser's dart is deployed and at nearly the same time, the gun falls to the ground to reveal an injured correctional officer.For about six minutes, Toamalama Scanlan is helplessly lying on the floor, until Fresno County Sheriff's deputies and Fresno Police officers arrived to rescue him.The video was slowed down to show what prosecutors say is the defendant, Thong Vang, pointing and then firing at Scanlan. A Sheriff's lieutenant fired back.During the trial Friday, Fresno Police officer Ozell Murray recalled getting a piece of evidence from a firefighter who responded to the hospital with an important piece recovered on officer Davila. "The firefighter had handed me it look like a, I'm not sure how to explain it but a bullet that was tucked into the victim's bra."A photo was also shown of officer Davila in the hospital. Both officers' uniforms were documented as evidence, including Davila's bloody shirt and Scanlan's with a bullet hole in it.