U.S. & WORLD

Officers, bystanders flip burning car to save 70-year-old Texas driver after wrong-way crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver in Corpus Christi, Texas, survived a harrowing crash after police officers and bystanders worked together to flip his overturned burning car and rescue him, local officials said. (Corpus Christi Police Department)

Danny Clemens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas --
A Texas driver survived a wrong-way crash after police officers and bystanders worked together to flip his overturned burning car and rescue him.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, the crash happened just after 5 a.m. on New Year's Day. The 70-year-old motorist was driving down State Highway 358 when his vehicle was struck by a driver on the wrong side of the road, causing his car to flip onto its side and catch fire.

Dashboard camera footage of the crash's aftermath showed a group of nine people working together to right the burning vehicle.


Police said they believed the driver "would not have survived without (the) heroic efforts" of the first responders and civilians.

Three other people in the burning car escaped with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to local media reports, while the wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe that driver may have been drinking, KRIS-TV reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car fireu.s. & worldtexas newsdashboard camerasrescuewrong wayCorpus Christi
U.S. & WORLD
Babysitter accused of killing baby and giving body to mother
Mother refuses to pay babysitter, tries paying in 'ice cream and fun' instead
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
Carol Burnett on her career: My 'childhood dreams came true'
Gov. shutdown 'litter patrol': How one family helps keeps their park clean
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Man rescued from sinkhole in Clovis, roadway closed
Babysitter accused of killing baby and giving body to mother
Mother refuses to pay babysitter, tries paying in 'ice cream and fun' instead
Man chasing woman gets confronted by Charlotte sensei
'My dad loved everyone unconditionally:' daughter of killed farm worker says
Video shows thieves taking tips from jar at Chicken Shack
VIDEO: Man smashes window at Clovis yogurt shop
Parlier Police search for missing at-risk 13-year-old
Show More
Golden Globes 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins best drama
Carol Burnett on her career: My 'childhood dreams came true'
Premier Bridal Showcase comes to Downtown Fresno
Woman's body found wrapped in plastic
Dog returned to family after being stolen nearly 4 years prior
More News