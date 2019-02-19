ARMED ROBBERY

VIDEO: Police search for 3 suspects in violent armed robbery of Fresno 'Hustler Hollywood'

Surveillance video shows when the store clerk tried to grab the bag, the man attacked, hitting the victim several times with a closed fist.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno police need help to identify three people suspected in a violent armed robbery at the "Hustler Hollywood" store in Northeast Fresno.

Surveillance video shows two women entering the store on Feb. 12.

A man wearing a black and blue hooded sweatshirt walked in a short time later.

Employees say the two women tried to pay for various items with a credit card but the charge was declined.

Video then shows the man walking out the front door with the bag full of unpaid items

When the store clerk tried to grab the bag, the man attacked, hitting the victim several times with a closed fist.

All three suspects then ran away and left all the property behind.

Police say the suspects arrived at the business in a White Nissan "Maxima" with California license plate number 8GAD615.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 888-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
