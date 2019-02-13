Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain

EMBED </>More Videos

Heroic rescue of newborn in a drainage ditch in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG --
Rescue workers in South Africa pulled a newborn baby from a storm drain in a four-hour operation that ended with whoops and cheers from onlookers.

Rescue Care Paramedics, one of the groups that helped to extricate the infant girl in Durban, says it is unclear why the baby was "dumped" and that police are investigating.

The group says emergency responders went to the scene Monday after residents heard a baby crying from deep inside the concrete storm drain. It says the area was dug up and a chisel and hammer were used to break into the drain.

Video showed a rescuer lifting the baby to a colleague standing above a pit as people celebrate the successful rescue.

South African media say the infant is being treated in a hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
viral videobaby rescuedrescueu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Top Stories
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
Show More
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
Almond growers hope for break in storms to protect blooms
Detectives continue search for mother of abandoned newborn
More News