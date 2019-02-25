VIDEO: Security guard punches woman suspected of shoplifting at 99 Cents Only Store in SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

A security guard was caught on video punching a woman who witnesses say was trying to steal from a 99 Cents Only Store in Van Nuys. (Rony Preza)

By
VAN NUYS, Calif. --
A security guard was caught on video punching a woman who witnesses say was trying to steal from a 99 Cents Only Store in Van Nuys.

"She was grabbing items and just stuffing them in her bag in front of everybody, stealing, and she was trying to walk out of the store, and he refused to let her out," said Rony Preza, who witnessed the incident.

The security guard was seen screaming and aiming pepper spray at the woman, who was throwing punches and bottles at the guard's face. That's when the guard struck back.

"It's a little extreme on how he went about it. He could have detained her and waited until LAPD showed up. Again, everybody reacts differently to assault," Preza said.

The woman was eventually arrested on suspicion of using force during a robbery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on videofightshopliftingarrestsecurityVan NuysLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'He always had a smile on his face:' Valley remembers Kings Co. firefighter
8-year-old boy killed in DUI crash at deadly Selma intersection
Ring camera films mountain lion roaming in Sacramento neighborhood
Thousands ask Walmart to keep greeter with cerebral palsy
Man once connected to shooting death of 9-year-old girl, arrested again
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Plane makes emergency landing at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
Woman arrested for carjacking, assaulting man in Clovis
Show More
HS Brackets released for state playoffs
Vatican outlines next steps to fight sex abuse crisis at conclusion of historic summit
Runners head out to Woodward Park for 'Support Blue' race
California news crew robbed, guard shot; suspect arrested
1 victim identified in deadly cargo jet crash in Chambers Co.
More News