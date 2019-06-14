VIDEO: 65-year-old man nearly beaten to death at SoCal bus stop

BUENA PARK, Calif. -- Police are looking for a suspect wanted in the brutal beating caught on camera of a senior man who was waiting at a bus stop in Buena Park.The shocking video appears to show the 65-year-old man being pushed into the street and being stomped in the head several times at the bus stop at Beach Boulevard and Orangethorpe Avenue around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. The suspect then picks up bags on the bus stop's bench before stealing the victim's bike and riding off eastbound on Orangethorpe Avenue, according to Buena Park police."The two were apparently involved in a verbal argument prior to the assault, but witness statements and video footage shows that the assault was clearly one-sided," police said in a statement.The victim was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital and had not yet regained consciousness as of Thursday night, according to authorities.The suspect is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a large build and light hair tied in a bun, police say. He has some facial hair and glasses, and was wearing a green and grey sports jacket with "Converse" on the front and the number "8" on the back.If anyone has information on the assault or the suspect, they are asked to contact the Buena Park Police Department at(714-562-3901, or information can be anonymously provided to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227).