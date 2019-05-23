VIDEO: Bystanders take down shirtless man who was throwing rocks at cars in Mid-City LA

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Cellphone video showed a shirtless man on a rampage in the Mid-City area, throwing rocks at a bus and other vehicles.

Some riders and bystanders then got involved in a fight with the man and detained him for police.

It happened Tuesday afternoon near Venice Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

The man was seen throwing rocks at a Metro bus and breaking windows of several cars passing by.

At one point, he boarded the bus and the driver and passengers ran away.

One passenger was injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Some of the riders detained the man until police arrived.

He's been identified as 32-year-old Emmanuel Moncada.

He was booked for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted carjacking.

He is due in court Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mid citylos angeleslos angeles countyassaultbus
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News