Video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room by St. Louis day care employee

EMBED <>More Videos

Relatives of a 3-year-old girl injured at a day care center say they were initially told she was hurt in a fall, but surveillance video showed otherwise.

Updated 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS -- Relatives of a 3-year-old Missouri girl injured at a day care center say they were initially told she was hurt in a fall, but surveillance video shows a woman throwing the girl against a cabinet.

KTVI reports the girl was injured Feb. 1 at the Brighter Day Care and Preschool in St. Louis County. She received seven stitches at a hospital.

The family's attorney says they didn't know what really happened until five days later, when they watched surveillance video with the day care director. KTVI says the worker was fired after the director saw the video.

Police and state child care workers are investigating.

An attorney for the day care's director says teachers and staff at the school are properly trained, and the center works to provide a safe environment.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
missouriday careassaultus worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Trump, Kim do not reach agreement at Vietnam summit
Woman killed after driver runs red light during police pursuit
VIDEO: Man steals dirt bike in plain sight in Madera
Driver in fatal crash charged with murder of 8-year-old boy
More victims of Fresno priest come forward to police
Honey oil lab busts a continuous occurrence in Fresno County
California DMV audited after lawmakers become suspicious of voter fraud
Show More
Crews clear out Merced homeless encampment, residents ask for permanent solution
'Racist,' 'con man': Michael Cohen assails Trump before Congress
Updated 2 hours ago
Violent home invasion caught on camera in Sacramento
Massive flooding in Guerneville, surrounding communities
Sun-Maid will move corporate headquarters to Fresno
More TOP STORIES News