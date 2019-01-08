Video shows dramatic struggle between police officer, fugitive wanted for murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Very dramatic and disturbing video has been released of a police officer's struggle with a murder suspect in Lakemoor last year.

By and Diane Pathieu
LAKEMOOR, Ill. --
Screams for help from a police officer in Illinois were captured on dramatic video as she struggled with a man wanted for murder.

The Lake County State's Attorney released both dashcam and bodycam video Monday night from a shooting in July 2018 that involved a man wanted in Pennsylvania. The officer fought for survival after the fugitive pulled a gun, so quickly there was barely time to react.

The life-or-death struggle in the predawn darkness happened on July 26 on a quiet gravel path.

In the video, Lakemoor Officer Brianna Tedesco approaches an SUV with out-of-state plates. The driver, who is asleep, tells her his name is James Dunkin.

"I just have to make sure you don't have any warrants or anything, which I'm sure you don't," she tells him in the video.

But James Dunkin is in fact Kenneth Martell, wanted for murder in Pennsylvania. Tedesco writes down his plate number.

"They're not finding a DL, a driver's license record, for a James Dunkin. Do you have anything in the vehicle with your name on it?" she asks him.

Perhaps sensing he's been caught, Martell pulls his weapon on the officer. The struggle over the weapon lasts an agonizing 20 seconds. Martell also attempts to grab a second gun.

As Tedesco's backup arrives, an officer shoots Martell. He died at the scene.

Police said a search of the nearby woods turned up several more weapons including rifles, shotguns and crossbows.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fugitivepolice-involved shootingdashcam videobody camerasLake County
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
ROADSIDE SCAM: Kingsburg victim scammed by 'stranded motorist' con artist speaks out
2nd death investigation underway at Ed Buck's WeHo home
Paraplegic passenger says he had to scoot down United plane aisle on bottom
'DRAKE CURSE:' Fans blame rapper Drake for Alabama's loss
Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at California home
5 people injured in Merced house fire
Man holds clerk at knife-point for three-pack of beer
Hanford Police used photos from party to track down murder suspects
Show More
Money for repairs, visitor enhancement diverted to pay for national park cleanup
PG&E shares are hammered as potential liabilities mount
2018 income tax refunds will go out on time despite shutdown
Politicians hope for party collaborations under new governor
Women of French yellow vest group counter violent image
More News