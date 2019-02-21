WATTS FAMILY MURDER

Video shows last time Colorado mother killed by her husband was seen alive

We're getting a look at video of the Colorado mother who was killed by her husband last August, showing what's thought to be the last glimpse of Shanann Watts before the father of her children, Chris, killed her.

The video was recorded Aug. 13.

Shanann, who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time, was returning to her Frederick, Colo. home at 1:48 a.m.

The front-door video showed Watts entering the home after being dropped off by a friend who picked her up at the airport.

Hours later, she was killed.

Her body was found in a shallow grave three days later on a ranch near the couple's home.

Roughly 100 feet away were the bodies of their little girls, Celeste and Bella, who Chris also killed.

They had been dumped in oil tanks.
