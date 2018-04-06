Video from Ontario Sam's Club shows moment of explosive device detonation

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video from an Ontario Sam's Club shows aisles filling with smoke after the detonation of two explosive devices inside the store Thursday. (KABC)

By
ONTARIO, Calif. --
Surveillance video from an Ontario Sam's Club shows aisles filling with smoke after the detonation of two explosive devices inside the store.

Customers can be seen in the video scattering as Sam's Club employees rush to put out the fire the explosion ignited.

MORE: Explosive devices detonated at Sam's Club in Ontario; suspect in custody after brief chase
EMBED More News Videos

A 49-year-old man was taken into custody after two small explosive devices were detonated inside a Sam's Club in Ontario, police said.


A 49-year-old man was taken into custody after the incident Thursday. Police said Hugo Gonzalez, of Fontana, fled the scene after setting off the explosions and led officers on a short chase before he was arrested.

Police confirmed that they located additional explosive-making materials inside Gonzalez's Honda Civic.

According to an Ontario Police Department spokesperson, the incident was initially reported at 2:08 p.m. as a structure fire after the caller heard a "popping sound" on aisle 4 of the warehouse store in the 900 block of Milliken Avenue.

Bomb squad personnel later confirmed that two homemade devices were detonated, but there were no injuries or significant damage.

"Each device had ignited small fires to products within close proximity," the police department said in a statement. "Sam's Club employees acted quickly and used fire extinguishers to put out the flames."

According to the Ontario Fire Department's bomb squad, the devices were set off at opposite ends of the store.

Police searched Gonzalez's apartment on Arrow Boulevard in Fontana and did not locate any additional explosive devices, but found more materials with which to make them.

Gonzalez was booked at West Valley Detention Center and is being held on $1 million bail.

According to authorities, Gonzalez has not provided a motive. Police said Gonzalez is not a Sam's Club employee and is not connected to any known criminal organizations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeexplosionexplosives foundOntarioSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News