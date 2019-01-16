Video shows moments Fresno County deputy shot suspect

WARNING: The contents of the video above video might be graphic for some viewers

Action News has acquired video showing the moments when a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy shot a suspect in the Mayfair District on Friday.

Deputies say a woman reported a man armed with a knife was threatening to kill her. The suspect would not drop the weapon when authorities arrived.

The video shows the suspect walking on a sidewalk towards a deputy right before the gunfire rang out.

The suspect fell backwards onto his own property, and deputies eventually moved in to help him as soon as they decided it was safe.

Doctors performed surgery on the man and he's in stable condition Saturday.

Detectives tell Action News they'll interview the deputies involved in the shooting in the coming days. They also went back to the neighborhood Saturday to collect the same video Action News acquired.


Neighbors and family members say the suspect has mental health issues and deputies have been to his house several times before, but this was the first time it ended in gunfire.
