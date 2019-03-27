Crime & Safety

Video shows more than a dozen fleeing police after brief pursuit

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows several people jumping out of a vehicle after the end of a brief pursuit by authorities in Texas.

By ABC7.com staff
Video shows several people jumping out of a vehicle after the end of a brief pursuit by authorities in Texas.

Brooks County Sheriff's posted the video to its Facebook page. Deputies are seen engaging in a pursuit after a traffic stop of a white Ford truck.

As the truck stops, doors swing open and more than a dozen people jump out from the car and from underneath pieces of plywood in the bed of the truck.

The people then start fleeing from the scene.

Police said the video is from 2016 and was posted to the Facebook page Friday to show what happens in their town 70 miles from the border.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetysmugglingviral videopolice
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family and friends gather to remember victim of deadly stabbing
Family shares memories of beloved 2-year-old days after vicious dog attack
Betsy DeVos' 2020 budget request proposes cuts to Special Olympics
Dos Palos man went swimming with friends but never returned to shore
Central Unified School District to build new high school campus
Fresno County officials approve 4-way stop at two deadly intersections
Clovis teen bitten by rattlesnake on hike hospitalized for two weeks
Show More
Tulare DA: Army National Guard member molested student in classroom, car
VIDEO: Little girl helps her pony overcome tiny obstacle
Valley health experts see spike in late-season flu cases
15-year-old girl's body found in industrial area of Compton
FPD launch gang operation in quick response to weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News