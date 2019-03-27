Video shows more than a dozen fleeing police after brief pursuit

Video shows several people jumping out of a vehicle after the end of a brief pursuit by authorities in Texas.Brooks County Sheriff's posted the video to its Facebook page. Deputies are seen engaging in a pursuit after a traffic stop of a white Ford truck.As the truck stops, doors swing open and more than a dozen people jump out from the car and from underneath pieces of plywood in the bed of the truck.The people then start fleeing from the scene.Police said the video is from 2016 and was posted to the Facebook page Friday to show what happens in their town 70 miles from the border.