Dashcam footage shows Sacramento police SUV hitting teenager on sidewalk after chase

Dramatic video shows a Sacramento police SUV hitting a 16-year-old boy on a sidewalk following a chase.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
It started when officers stopped the teenager for not having a forward-facing light on his bike, but he took off.

Officers said the entire incident was documented through footage from the car and a body camera.

In the video, you can see the teenager appearing to jump out of the way at the last second, but he got hit.

Sacramento police are calling it an unintended collision. After the incident, the boy was placed in handcuffs.

This incident sparked community outcry after it occurred last month.
