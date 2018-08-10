VIDEO: Teen pushed from bridge speaks out from hospital: 'I could have died, easily'

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen describes being pushed off bridge.

A 16-year-old girl who was pushed off a bridge is describing the moments before the terrifying incident.

Jordan Holgeron was pushed off a bridge and fell 50 feet into the Lewis River in Washington State.

She says when she hit the water, she could not breathe or swim.
EMBED More News Videos

Teen injured after being pushed off bridge


Friends and strangers attempted to rescue her, and went to get help.

"In the air, I was trying to push myself forward so I could be straight up and down so my feet hit first, but that didn't really work," Holegron told KPTV.

Holegron survived the fall, but she's now in a lot of pain.
"I have five broken ribs and there's air bubbles in my chest," Holegron said. "I could have died, easily."

Doctors say it could take weeks for her to fully recover. Deputies say the person who pushed her could be charged with assault.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teenteenagerscaught on camerau.s. & worldviral videoWashington
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News