Jordan Holgeron was pushed off a bridge and fell 50 feet into the Lewis River in Washington State.
She says when she hit the water, she could not breathe or swim.
Friends and strangers attempted to rescue her, and went to get help.
"In the air, I was trying to push myself forward so I could be straight up and down so my feet hit first, but that didn't really work," Holegron told KPTV.
Holegron survived the fall, but she's now in a lot of pain.
"I have five broken ribs and there's air bubbles in my chest," Holegron said. "I could have died, easily."
Doctors say it could take weeks for her to fully recover. Deputies say the person who pushed her could be charged with assault.
